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Decoding the Bioweapons Document Drop and Fake COVID-19 Narrative
With Dr. Meryl Nass
16 hrs ago
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
27
12
3
Jeffrey Epstein's Favorite Girl and the Epstein Network
With Johnny Vedmore
Jul 9
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
4
2
Social Engineering, The Laurel Canyon Music Scene
With Liz Gould and Paul Fitzgerald
Jul 2
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
7
3
2
June 2026
Pentagon Capitalism, the Military-Industrial Complex and Decline of the American Empire
with Lt. Col Karen Kwiatkowski
Jun 25
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
3
1
1
The 1967 U.S.S. Liberty Attack: Survivors Speak Truth to Power
Featuring Navy Veteran Phil Tourney and Helicopter Pilot Wayne Stiles
Jun 18
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
3
1
1
Timothy Leary, the CIA's Greatest Asset?
See Jeremy Kuzmarov’s article on Leary and the CIA here
Jun 11
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
6
3
2
A Mysterious Plane Crash and the Death of a Whistleblower in the Early Days of the Vietnam War
With James B. Wells
Jun 4
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
6
2
May 2026
Mineral Grab in the Congo and the Crimes of the Rwandan Patriotic Front
with journalist Judi Rever
May 28
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
3
2
1
The U.S.-Israeli War and Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon
With Professor Ziad Abu-Rish
May 21
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
3
1
U.S. Gangsterism and the Axis of Resistance
With Vanessa Beely and Fiorella Isabel
May 14
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
5
1
3
Gustavo Petro and Colombian Politics Today
With Dan Kovalik
May 7
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
4
4
1
April 2026
How the National Endowment For Democracy (NED) Subverts Democracy
For some of Kuzmarov’s articles on the NED, see here, here, here, here, and here.
Apr 30
•
Jeremy Kuzmarov
5
2
© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov
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