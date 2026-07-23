Uncontrolled Opposition

Uncontrolled Opposition

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PamelaDrew
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Fantastic article well worth a read especially for all the people who take Hollywood mythology as having roots in history and nostalgia for the Fourth Estate as heroes they never were.

https://covertactionmagazine.com/2024/08/09/would-liberals-have-cheered-nixons-resignation-fifty-years-ago-if-they-knew-the-cia-was-behind-it/

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