Watergate as a CIA-Backed Neoconservative CoupWith former FBI agent Wayne Stiles who directly investigated the Watergate break-insJeremy KuzmarovJul 23, 2026312ShareSee article by Jeremy Kuzmarov on Watergate and the CIA here312Share
Fantastic article well worth a read especially for all the people who take Hollywood mythology as having roots in history and nostalgia for the Fourth Estate as heroes they never were.
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2024/08/09/would-liberals-have-cheered-nixons-resignation-fifty-years-ago-if-they-knew-the-cia-was-behind-it/