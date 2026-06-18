The 1967 U.S.S. Liberty Attack: Survivors Speak Truth to Power
Featuring Navy Veteran Phil Tourney and Helicopter Pilot Wayne Stiles
See Jeremy Kuzmarov article on the U.S.S. Liberty attack and how it was part of a botched false-flag operation here.
See Jeremy Kuzmarov article on the U.S.S. Liberty attack and how it was part of a botched false-flag operation here.
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Excellent informative program, Jeremy and Gloria. This is a critical moment in history. Listening to these older men give public testimony this past year (Ray McGovern's March 2026 symposium at the Ntl Press Club with Sgt Bryce Lockwood, Rep Thomas Massie speaking on the House floor June 2026, and other testimonies like this UNOP program) about the true story behind the USS Liberty. It is one step closer to closure on the horror that they experienced first hand. Their voices are finally being heard after a lifetime of government/media coverup.