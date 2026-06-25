Pentagon Capitalism, the Military-Industrial Complex and Decline of the American Empirewith Lt. Col Karen KwiatkowskiJeremy KuzmarovJun 25, 2026311Share311Share
That was a long show over 2 hours. The US empire is transitioning to a global technocracy ruled with AI. A technocracy can't tolerate independent, sovereign nations. That's the reason for the legislation merging the US and Israeli militaries and tech industries. I bet a common currency for both countries will also be proposed in the future. This global technocracy is the Beast warned about in the Book of Revelation and a global technocracy requires a global religion since no one would accept it without indoctrination, religious brainwashing and mind control. The Multipolar Order just means its a transnational project requiring the participation of many nations worldwide.